BEIJING Nov 16 China's central bank said it lent 302 billion yuan ($43.96 billion) to 18 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Wednesday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for six-month ones and 3 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account.

The central bank lent 179.5 billion yuan for six months and 122.5 billion yuan for one year.

The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system.

($1 = 6.8693 Chinese yuan renminbi)