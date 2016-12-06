BEIJING Dec 6 China's central bank said it lent
339 billion yuan ($49.29 billion) to 24 financial institutions
via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday.
Interest rates on the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85
percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans,
the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo
account.
The central bank lent 151 billion yuan for six months and
188 billion yuan for one year.
The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as
tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the
banking system.
($1 = 6.8777 Chinese yuan renminbi)
