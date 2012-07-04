BEIJING, July 4 Bloomberg's news websites
remained blocked in China five days after it issued a story
about the finances of the extended family of the country's vice
president, highlighting how Beijing is trying to shape public
opinion ahead of a leadership transition.
Bloomberg said it believes its English-language website and
its Business Week site were blocked on Friday by Chinese
authorities after it published details about the multi-million
dollar fortunes of Vice President Xi Jinping's extended family.
Beijing will hold a once-a-decade leadership transition this
year during which Communist Party chief, President Hu Jintao,
and Premier Wen Jiabao will hand power to a younger group of
leaders, headed by the party chief heir apparent Xi.
The government is determined to guard against any signs of
discontent that could escalate into broader protests and
threaten the Party's authority as the new generation takes over
amid destabilising scandals and economic uncertainties.
In an emailed statement, Bloomberg spokeswoman Belina Tan
said: "Our website is currently inaccessible in China in
reaction, we believe, to a Bloomberg News story that was
published on June 29."
She would not comment on whether Bloomberg was in talks with
the government over the issue, but said "there is no impact" to
the company's other services, including terminal feeds used by
clients to access economic data and news.
Asked at a foreign ministry briefing last week about the
blocked websites, a ministry spokesman did not respond directly
but said all websites must abide by China's laws.
In its article, Bloomberg stated that no assets were traced
to Xi, his wife or their daughter, adding there was no
indication Xi intervened to advance his relatives' business
transactions, or of any wrongdoing by Xi or his extended family.
Privately-held Bloomberg competes with Thomson Reuters
, Dow Jones & Co, a unit of News Corp, and other
news and data providers.
China's blocking of websites and censorship of search
results for politically sensitive terms is known colloquially as
the "Great Firewall of China", though some Internet users have
skirted restrictions by using code words.
Government censors ban numerous overseas websites, including
Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and some foreign media
outlets, fearing that sharing of images and information could
cause social instability and harm national security.