BEIJING Feb 20 China's central bank governor,
Zhou Xiaochuan, is set to keep his job next month despite
reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65, sources said, in a
bid by Beijing's new leaders to maintain the momentum of
financial reform.
Two sources with ties to China's Communist Party leadership
and two senior financial industry sources said that, barring
last-minute changes, Zhou, would be made a vice chairman of
parliament's top advisory body to give him "national-level
leader" rank that would exempt him from compulsory retirement.
Zhou's future has been in question since he was left out of
the elite 205-member Central Committee of the Communist Party
during a once-in-a-decade handover of power last November. Until
now, membership has been a condition of holding a
ministerial-level job such as the People's Bank of China
governor.
But with the party's top leaders, Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang,
apparently determined to deliver on promises to close a chasm
between China's rich and poor, a way has been found to keep one
of the driving forces behind a decade of financial reforms.
"It's almost certain Zhou Xiaochuan will not retire this
time and will stay on as governor," a source with leadership
ties said, requesting anonymity to avoid repercussions for
speaking to foreign reporters without authorisation.
It is unclear how long Zhou would remain central bank chief,
but a second leadership source said he was needed to drive
reforms to unshackle China's currency from capital account
controls - which analysts believe the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) aims to make basically convertible by 2015.
"For now, Zhou will not move. There is no better candidate.
He is needed to carry out currency reforms," a second source
with ties to the leadership said.
The central bank declined to comment when reached by
telephone.
The party's Central Committee will hold a conclave in late
February to finalise a planned reshuffle of cabinet positions.
The role of PBOC chief is equivalent to a cabinet minister.
REFORM ARCHITECT
Zhou, who took control of the PBOC in 2002, is the architect
of broad financial reforms that have spawned fledgling capital
markets, liberalised some interest rates and broken the peg
between China's yuan and the U.S. dollar - a step along the path
to turning it into a global currency on par with the greenback.
He turned 65 - the compulsory retirement age for a cabinet
minister - last month, resulting in the widespread expectation
that he would be forced to retire in the reshuffle during the
annual full session of parliament, which begins on March 5.
Some analysts are sceptical he would be able to stay on.
"Zhou Xiaochuan's rich professional experience laid a solid
foundation for him to accurately assure macro-economic direction
and adjust monetary policy," China Construction Bank senior
economist Zhao Qingming said. "But the chances of letting him
continue in the job should be very low."
The clutch of names circulating as potential replacements
for when Zhou eventually steps down include Bank of China
chairman Xiao Gang, 54 - the front-runner according
to sources with leadership ties and senior financial sector
insiders - Guo Shuqing, 56, chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission, and Shang Fulin, 61, chairman of the
China Banking Regulatory Commission.
Xiao, Guo and Shang are members of the Central Committee.
When Zhou eventually retires, Xiao will replace him, the
sources said.
"Xiao Gang will (initially) be appointed party secretary of
the People's Bank of China," one financial industry source said,
in a move that would annoint Xiao as Zhou's successor.
Lou Jiwei, 62, chairman of China Investment Corp,
the country's $482 billion sovereign wealth fund, had also been
linked to the PBOC job. But he is likely to take over as finance
minister, the sources with leadership ties said.
WEALTH GAP
Reforms that further stimulate capital markets, improve
returns to hundreds of millions of Chinese savers and boost
investment options for the growing middle class are seen as
vital to closing a wealth gap now at levels that a government
index suggests requires urgent action.
Decades of economic reform have made some Chinese very rich
and brought prosperity to an urban middle class. But many,
particularly in the countryside, have been left behind, creating
social tensions that worry the leadership.
China unveiled sweeping tax reforms this month to make
wealthy state-owned firms, property speculators and the rich pay
more to narrow the gap. The plans approved by the State Council
- China's cabinet - also included commitments to push forward
market-oriented interest rate reforms.
Reform would boost private firms' access to capital while
cutting its cost, engender more efficient allocation of
financial resources and provide the instruments needed to
underpin social spending and urbanisation plans.
Foreign Policy, a magazine aimed at global leaders and
decision-makers, ranked the reform-minded Zhou fourth in its Top
100 Global Thinkers report in December 2010.
Senior sources in China's state-directed financial system
say no other senior financial-sector leader had better reform
credentials than Zhou.
"The big debate right now is whether to speed up or slow
down reforms. Governor Zhou is clearly a reformer," said one
former PBOC official and now a senior executive at one of
China's "Big Four" state-backed banks.