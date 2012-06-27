(This piece originally appeared in Reuters Magazine)
By Terril Yue Jones
June 27 Zhang Yue fondly caresses the blueprints
as he slowly flips through them, occasionally pausing to stare
at a drawing as he explains his new project.
The plan seems impossibly ambitious: Build a 220-story
building, the tallest in the world, in just four months by using
the rapid-construction techniques his company has developed.
Zhang, a slight but wiry and intense man of 52, says "Sky
City" - as he has dubbed it - can fix many of the world's
pollution, congestion, transportation and even disease problems
by completely purifying the tower's air. The 838-meter-tall
building (10 meters taller than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai,
currently the world's tallest) will hold schools, a hospital, 17
helipads and some 30,000 people. It will, indeed, be a city in
the sky.
His dreams don't stop there.
Pinned up on his office wall are plans for a project even
more audacious - an almost preposterously massive building two
kilometers high. When asked to estimate the odds of this
636-floor giganto-scraper ever being built, Zhang responds
without hesitation, "One hundred percent! Some say that it's
sensationalism to construct such a tall building. That's not so.
Land shortages are already a grave problem. There's also the
very serious transportation issue. We must bring cities together
and stretch for the sky in order to save cities and save the
Earth. We must eliminate most traffic, traffic that has no
value! And we must reduce our dependency on roads and
transportation."
Tenaciously pursuing a lofty vision is a hallmark of Zhang's
success at Broad Group, but also that of many entrepreneurial
Chinese chief executives in these days of heady growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
The recipe for success for all these CEOs includes: 1) the
vision and guts to seize upon a bold, even outlandish idea; 2) a
relentless drive to build a company; and 3) an outsized ego to
drive the process and overwhelm the skeptics.
Chinese founder-CEOs such as Zong Qinghou of drinks-maker
Wahaha (until last year China's richest citizen), automaker
Geely CEO Li Shufu, and Huawei chief Ren Zhengfei all have
compelling, almost mythic personae that color most facets of
their companies.
"In these entrepreneurial firms, the products and services
are the passions of the founder," says Chris Marquis, a
professor of organizational behavior at Harvard Business School
who studies Chinese business executives. "They were employee No.
1, and now have hundreds of millions or billions of dollars in
sales, and thousands of employees. These CEOs have been there
every step of the way, and their vision has been what's driven
the company."
These entrepreneurs are all known for thinking big ... and
then bigger. Zhang Yue's Very Big Idea is to save the world by
conserving energy, reducing congestion and pollution, and making
homes and offices much more healthful places by purifying stale
air he says is responsible for 68 percent of human illnesses.
"Each era had an issue of its time; each era had a mission
of its time," Zhang says in an interview in his headquarters on
the outskirts of Changsha, the capital of south China's Hunan
province. "Our era's problem is not productivity and it's not
wealth. It's not even politics or democracy. In society today -
including China and all the countries of the world - we're
facing the increasingly grave problem of environmental
pollution."
Zhang, who ranks No. 186 on the Hurun Report of wealthiest
Chinese, built his estimated $1.19 billion fortune on industrial
cooling systems and air conditioners. He started his company on
the back of some patents for non-electrical air conditioning,
and later expanded into industrial strength chillers and air
purification systems that have been installed in Madrid's
airport, a U.S. military base, and throughout Europe and the
Americas.
The devastating 2008 earthquake in Sichuan province that
left more than 87,000 people killed or missing was a turning
point for him. Horrified at the widespread collapse of
buildings, including many shoddily built elementary schools, he
set out to design safer, environmentally sounder buildings. He
realized that by prefabricating building-floor slabs with pipes
and wires built in, ready to be connected once modules are in
place, buildings could go up much faster, and with only 1
percent of materials discarded as waste.
Last December, Broad Sustainable Building, his construction
unit, erected a 30-story hotel in Hunan province in just 15
days. (A time-lapse video of the build has notched almost 5
million views online.)
Zhang next plans a 50-story building, and perhaps a couple
more with 30 floors, while he drums up funding for Sky City 220.
He's also hoping to set up franchises so such buildings can go
up anywhere; he has seven in China so far, and is aiming for 150
around the world.
CHINA'S OLD-SCHOOL CEOs
Broadly speaking, there are two types of chief executive in
China. The traditional one is the bureaucrat head of one of the
traditional state-owned enterprises (SOEs) - mammoth, lethargic
behemoths, often monopolistic, including the telecom operators,
banks, insurance companies, oil and steel producers. Their
leaders are generally intelligent and capable managers, but most
are Communist Party stalwarts who have served quietly in local
and central government agencies or ministries.
They are generally not looking to shake things up. They
don't have any game-changing ideas, prefer not to rock the boat,
and would find the appellation "disruptive" - one embraced by so
many Western CEOs - to be anathema.
"This kind of career path tends to be more system-oriented,
in pursuit of steady growth for the organizations," says
Katherine Xin, a professor of the China Europe International
Business School in Shanghai. "They are more attuned to
government policies, to the political, geopolitical environment.
These CEOs tend to be promoted through a well-established ladder
of career path, step by step."
China Construction Bank, the world's second-largest lender
by market capitalization, illustrates the SOE model well. Recent
Chief Executive Guo Shuqing had stints as vice governor of
Guizhou province and as China's foreign currency regulator, and
was appointed last year to become head of China's stock market
regulator. His favorite saying is, "Listen to both extremes and
take the middle course," reflecting his desire to please as many
people - and irk as few - as possible.
THE NO-SCHOOL CEOs
A new breed of Chinese CEO has sprung up in the wake of
China's economic reforms since the 1990s. Entrepreneurial CEOs
in China share few personality traits or management techniques
with those SOE (state-owned-enterprise) CEOs. They are keen to
innovate and seize opportunity, are eager to leave a legacy, and
are legendary for their tenacity.
Wahaha's Zong leapt at an opportunity to develop a market
presence in the beverage business. Establishing a distribution
channel deep into China's countryside to supply remote towns
with Wahaha products was one of his biggest accomplishments. He
is also renowned for his persistence, and his willingness to
delegate to his talented staff.
Many of these entrepreneurial Chinese CEOs were hardscrabble
businessmen who started making and/or selling products on a
small scale - furniture, real estate, auto parts - and added
bits and pieces along the way. That's how Du Kerong, head of
Tianjin-based Xinmao Group, built his closely held conglomerate.
He started with a construction materials company that evolved
into a real estate firm and eventually into the Xinmao Group,
which today employs more than 30,000 and has more than 100
subsidiaries in real estate, construction, hotels, fiberoptics,
software and other high-tech fields.
The charismatic but fiercely private Du sprang to prominence
in late 2010 when he made a billion-euro offer for a Dutch cable
manufacturer, muscling in on an all-European deal that had
already been agreed upon. His bid failed, but it exemplified the
style of this new strain of Chinese CEO - brash and flush with
cash and ambition, but inexperienced outside of China.
"They are very sensitive to their environments, very alert
to new opportunities and extremely flexible to pursue these new
opportunities," says Xin. "And one of the most important
characteristics is that they are very pragmatic: 'Whatever
works.'"
STEVE JOBS IN A SMART CAR
In his work and in his personal life, Zhang Yue seems to
have a desire to comprehend everything. Back when he was an art
student, he wanted to understand Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.
An instructor told him that to do so, he would have to paint it
himself. So he did.
He is a hands-on manager.
"Zhang Yue is really passionate about the research and
design of the products, and creating objects," says Harvard's
Marquis. "It's about the ability to create these different
products that have driven him . . . That's what he saw as his
big role - interacting with designers."
Marquis knows that makes Zhang sound like the late Steve
Jobs, and he thinks it's a fair comparison. Zhang preaches an
altruistic, almost ascetic life, and he is a sage and paternal
figure to his workers, offering free dorm rooms and cafeteria
food for all. Employees wear white shirts and dark pants, and
everyone's nametag bears a motivational slogan, such as
"Innovate Life Now." Zhang's ID card says, "Wanshen Ziwo"
("Perfect Oneself ").
The honor code rules at Zhang's corporate campus - Broad
Town, where some 1,000 of his 4,000 employees work. The
supermarket register is unmanned; people swipe payment cards.
Dorm-room doors are always unlocked. All employees are expected
to abide by guidelines laid out by Zhang in a booklet called
"Life Attitude of an Earth Citizen." Tenets in the book include,
"Whenever possible, travel by bicycle or public bus," and
"Unless absolutely necessary, do not fly."
Broad employees are urged to use energy-efficient
lightbulbs, buy more local and less packaged and frozen food,
and "Most importantly, only have one child. This will allow our
population to return to a level that the earth can bear."
Zhang leads by example. He and his wife have one son, who
graduated last year from Carnegie-Mellon University in
Pi ttsburgh, Pe nnsylvania. Zhang lives on campus and drives a
tiny Smart car - gas-guzzlers are scorned at Broad Group.
"We have to transform!" he explains. "If China continues
down this path, by 2030 it will look just like the U.S.
Practically everyone will have a car, and China's farmland will
all be parking lots and highways."
Asked what appeals to him about Western business management
techniques, Zhang scoffs. "I'm not going to talk management," he
says. "Listen to me: Everyone must learn integrity, to be an
honest person. If people are honest, you don't need to manage
them. Where people are the most dishonest is concerning the
environment. It's the over-consumption problem."
That explains his war on waste.
"Life Attitude of an Earth Citizen" includes exhortations
not to buy disposable products or books or newspapers that will
be quickly discarded. Wasting food is a cardinal sin. One
employee ruefully recalls being fined 200 yuan for not finishing
his dinner - his picture was also posted in the cafeteria, and
he was banned from eating there for two days.
Employees say all these rules have made them more conscious
of conserving soap, recycling plastics and shying away from
taxis.
"We need to adopt rules, but it's good for me, like to save
hot water, save energy, be honest," says Charles Qiang, 26, who
has been working at Brand for three years. "I could learn how to
be a man, and how to be a gentleman."
Office lights are turned off during lunchtime, so any
employees who stay at their desks must work by natural light.
Those desks, as well as the office shelves, are made of wood
recycled from the boxes in which Broad Sustainable Building
receives copper tubing from Japan. Zhang's office is dim, with
remote-controlled curtains that block heat-creating sunlight and
the lights off. He frequently checks an air-purity monitor built
into a cellphone his company developed. Broad's systems purify
100 percent of a building's air, and Zhang proudly shows
visitors that the particulate matter is extremely low there. He
has a large floor-model purifier in his office in addition to
the central air purification - perhaps because he chain-smokes
Kent cigarettes.
STATUES FACING WEST
The recent Steve Jobs biography is still displayed in
bookstores in China and touted on the occasional bus stop ad,
but Chinese executives rarely look to the West for business
philosophy. Japanese executives revere the teachings of quality
master W. Edwards Deming and management guru Peter Drucker, but
there are no such widely admired figures among Chinese
executives.
Zhang, however, has studied the great writers and
intellectuals of Western culture, and in Broad Town, he has
erected 43 statues honoring some of his favorites. Confucius,
Aristotle, Socrates, Plato and Pythagoras stand with Abraham
Lincoln, Winston Churchill and Robespierre near Broad's
Versailles Palace-like Economic Management Institute. Also on
pedestals are inventors da Vinci, James Watt and the Wright
brothers. There is the Chinese poet Li Bai, as well as Balzac
and Shakespeare. Napoleon and Deng Xiaoping stand vigil nearby,
as do Alfred P. Sloan, Jack Welch and inventor-consultant
Frederick Winslow Taylor.
"Sloan, and Taylor, and Jack Welch were good; they
emphasized management efficiency," Zhang says. "I think these
American and European management experts made contributions to
man's productivity. That's why I included them."
Zhang hopes the monuments that live on after him will be
structures of a different kind. Can those monster sky cities
really be built? Could they withstand a 9.0 earthquake?
"My guess is that it probably is possible," says Steven
Moore, professor of sustainable design at the University of
Texas. "But what's missing from this conversation is a
civil-society conversation about how it is that we really want
to live, and what will it take technologically to do that. Just
because we can build two kilometers doesn't mean we
should."
Zhang insists that his towering towers are the solution to
Earth's converging crises of land, overpopulation, pollution and
transportation.
"Many people will hesitate, and say, 'You broke free from
convention, but you're taking on how much risk and at what
cost?'" he says. "No! That's precisely what I want to do: Break
with convention - outrageously, without cost, without risk.
Everything Broad does is breaking with convention. My buildings
will be extremely stable, as solid as a mountain."
Perhaps it is not surprising that in this land where
emperors long ago did the seemingly impossible by building the
Great Wall over thousands of miles of rolling mountain ranges
that another Chinese leader plans even more extraordinary
monuments in another direction - up, instead of out.
If Zhang Yue's Sky Cities are erected, they will be the
towering legacy of a CEO whose ambition was not to keep the
world out, but rather to save it from itself.
