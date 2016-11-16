* Execs see copper market in surplus for at least 2 years
* Maike founder sees prices between $5,000-6,000 per tonne
* China infrastructure spending could buoy demand next year
SHANGHAI, Nov 16 Global copper markets will be
oversupplied for at least two years, executives at some of the
world's major producers of the metal and traders said on
Wednesday, casting doubt on the chances of a prolonged rally in
prices.
That tempered assessment of the market at an industry
conference in Shanghai came after benchmark copper prices
last week recorded their biggest weekly gain since 2011,
largely fuelled by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promises
of infrastructure spending.
"In 2017, it will still be a relatively oversupplied market.
In 2018 it will not be better than 2017," said Yuneng Wu, vice
president of Jiangxi Copper Co, China's largest
copper producer.
Global markets for the metal, used in everything from wiring
to construction, have been burdened by oversupply as mines ramp
up output in places such as Chile and Zambia.
Some bullish traders and analysts had embraced last week's
rally as the first sign the market was poised for a prolonged
bull run, ending a years-long rout that saw prices fall more
than a third since July 2014 as demand growth in China faded.
But while prices may have bottomed out for now, they will
not trade beyond $5,000-6,000 per tonne going into 2017, said
Jinbi He, founder and president of Maike Metals Group, one of
China's top metals traders. Prices stood around $5,500 on
Wednesday.
He also called on China's government to control what he
described as "overspeculation" in the local futures market, hit
by volatile trading over the last week as it was whipsawed by
speculative cash.
"We want a market that is supervised rationally and
reasonably, otherwise the market will be hurt," he said.
Jiangxi Copper's Wu described recent market moves as
"irrational".
"I've never seen this rocketing of prices ... Some
irrational factors were driving up the prices," he said in a
panel discussion at the Metal Bulletin Cesco copper conference.
China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co general manager Xiaoyu
Gao told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference that there
would probably be "more volatility and more uncertainty" in
2017.
Meanwhile, Duncan Wanbald, head of base metals and minerals
at Anglo American Plc, said he only saw a "slow"
increase in prices over the next two years before a deficit
emerges in 2019.
But other executives said that China's mammoth
infrastructure spending would translate into higher
manufacturing demand for 2017, also buttressed by supply-side
reforms, pushing up the floor for copper prices.
A lack of discoveries of major new deposits, declining ore
grades at existing mines, tougher environmental regulation on
mining and higher costs will also remain a major long-term
challenges for the industry, executives said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton; Editing by
Joseph Radford)