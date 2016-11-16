SHANGHAI Nov 16 Privately owned Hartree Capital is setting up a commodities trading joint venture in China with Wanxiang Resources, owned by the world's largest auto parts maker, as it pushes to expand into the country's mammoth markets for industrial materials, a person familiar with the matter said.

The venture will be based in Shanghai and is expected to be up and running this year, handling physical commodities and derivatives, said the person.

The step comes as Hartree has been looking to branch out from its core energy markets into base and ferrous metals, coal and agricultural commodities.

Wanxiang Resources trades base metals, ferrous and energy products. It is owned by auto parts maker Wanxiang Group.

An official at Wanxiang Resources declined to comment on the venture. Hartree, which has offices in places including New York, Houston and Singapore, did not respond to a request for comment.

Tie-ups between domestic companies and foreign commodity traders are rare in mainland China. Red Kite and Maike Metals International, one of China's largest metals and mining groups, have a joint venture, HFZ, in Hong Kong.

Many foreign firms set up an investment vehicles for mainland China-based business, known as wholly foreign-owned enterprises.

Partnering with an established Chinese player will make it easier for Hartree, which was founded by former Goldman Sachs oil traders, to gain a foothold in China after creating a metals trading team in London last year, the source said.

