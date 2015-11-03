SHANGHAI Nov 3 Changan Automobile Group
, China's fourth-biggest automaker by sales volume,
will invest 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) in research and
development (R&D) over the next five years, state-run Xinhua
news agency reported on Tuesday.
The report comes as growth in the world's largest auto
market nears stagnation and price competition intensifies. Sales
in the first nine months of 2015 rose just 0.3 percent from the
same period a year earlier, industry data showed.
The manufacturer, which counts Chongqing Changan Automobile
Co Ltd among its listed subsidiaries, will spend 5
percent of annual revenue from 2016 to 2020 for R&D, Xinhua
quoted company Vice President Li Wei as saying at an event in
the central city of Chongqing.
Chongqing Changan sold 718,310 vehicles in
January-September, 15.7 percent more than a year prior. The
company's President Zhu Huarong said "technology" was a key
factor behind the performance, Xinhua reported, without
elaborating.
Changan Automobile is the local partner of Suzuki Motor Corp
and Mazda Motor Corp, Peugeot SA and
Ford Motor Co.
Ford said last month it would invest 11.4 billion yuan over
the next five years to expand R&D in China, in the latest effort
by the U.S. carmaker to secure a larger slice of the market.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Christopher Cushing)