(Adds removal of chairman, paragraphs 1,5 and 11)
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Jan 6 Chinese brokerage
Changjiang Securities Co Ltd said on Wednesday it
had removed Chairman Yang Zezhu from his post, following the
launch of an investigation by the Communist Party's
anti-corruption agency for possible "disciplinary violations".
The move comes as authorities work to restore confidence in
the stock market after a fumbled intervention and suspicion of
irregular trading following market turmoil which began in June.
Since then the authorities have investigated market
participants, reporters, fund managers and social media
commentators in a crackdown on alleged market
manipulation.
In an exchange filing Changjiang Securities said it had
received on Tuesday a notice from the Communist Party's
Commission for Discipline Inspection in Hubei province of an
investigation into "possible disciplinary violations" by Yang.
Later on Wednesday Changjiang issued a separate statement
saying that the board had removed Yang from his post as
chairman.
The brokerage did not say why Yang was being investigated,
saying only that it was for "personal reasons", and that the
company's operations were running normally.
Chinese officials usually use the term "disciplinary
violations" to mean allegations of corruption.
Changjiang is the latest Chinese brokerage to be targeted by
the anti-graft watchdog.
Several senior executives at rival CITIC Securities Co Ltd
have been investigated for possible breaches of the
law.
Since assuming office three years ago Chinese President Xi
Jinping has waged a war against corruption that has brought down
numerous senior officials.
Changjiang's share price ended Wednesday's trading session
up 0.4 percent, lagging the CSI300 index, which was up
1.75 percent by the close.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai, Meg
Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Greg Mahlich)