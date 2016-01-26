BEIJING Jan 26 The former chairman of Chinese
brokerage Changjiang Securities died on Tuesday
after falling from an apartment building, Xinhua state news
agency said, weeks after he was removed from his post amid a
probe into "discipline violations".
Yang Zezhu was being investigated by the Communist Party's
anti-corruption agency, the company said on Jan. 6.
It couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Chinese officials usually use the term "disciplinary
violations" to mean allegations of corruption.
Police in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province where the
brokerage was based, said they found a suicide note left by Yang
who fell from a 12th floor apartment, Xinhua said.
Since assuming office three years ago, Chinese President Xi
Jinping has waged war against corruption that has brought down
several senior officials.
Earlier on Tuesday, the party's graft watchdog said it was
investigating the head of the country's statistics bureau for
alleged discipline violations.
Changjiang is the latest Chinese brokerage to be targeted by
the anti-graft body. Several senior executives at rival CITIC
Securities Co Ltd have been investigated for
possible breaches of the law.
Yang was previously head of the provincial state-owned
assets supervision and administration commission before taking
up the post at Changjiang Securities in December 2013.
