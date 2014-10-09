HONG KONG Oct 9 The bailout of domestic
bondholders of Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori shows the
government is determined to shield its rapidly growing corporate
bond market in a slowing economy, analysts and traders say.
Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd
, which missed an interest payment on its bond in
March, announced on Tuesday that nine domestic companies,
including Jiangsu Golden Concord, will form a joint venture to
invest in the company in a debt restructuring.
State-owned China Great Wall Asset Management and a
Shanghai-based investment firm will also guarantee 880 million
yuan of the one billion yuan worth of bond issued by Chaori in
2012 and traded on the Chinese securities market, the company
said.
"I am surprised by the proposal. It is very generous and may
give the impression that the government is bailing out the
company," said Christopher Lee, Standard & Poor's rating analyst
in Hong Kong.
Analysts had expected the precedent-setting default by
Chaori in March to force a re-pricing of credit risk in a market
that long assumed even high-yielding debt carried an implicit
state guarantee.
That had caused the yield differentials between AAA- and
AA-rated onshore Chinese corporate bonds to jump to as much as
120 basis points. Since then the gap has narrowed to around 90
bps.
Some traders said the Chaori bailout was intended to offer
assurance to investors, who are worried about the risks of bond
defaults as companies in sectors ranging from property to steel
struggle in the slowing economy.
"The government is literally telling people that at least
there will not be any credit risks in the secondary bond
market," said a credit trader with an Asian bank in Shanghai,
who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to
the media.
"This is good for investors but bad for credit pricing.
Investors will be less concerned about the fundamentals of
issuers," he said.
China's domestic bond market was worth more than 9 trillion
yuan at the end of August. In June, credit agency S&P said the
Chinese corporate bond market overtook the United States as the
world's biggest and is now set to soak up a third of global
company debt needs over the next five years.
In the first eight months of this year, Chinese companies
raised a combined 1.6 trillion yuan from bond issuance, official
data shows.
Defaults on offshore bonds issued by Chinese firms have
occurred in the past. LDK Solar Co Ltd missed several
interest payments on offshore U.S. dollar bonds last year while
Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd defaulted on a $541
million dollar convertible bond last year.
China's solar industry has in recent years suffered from
severe overcapacity and falling prices for photovoltaic cells,
while the government has been embroiled in a trade war with the
United States and the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bi in HONG KONG; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)