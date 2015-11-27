Fan Guohui (L) and his wife Zheng Qing walk in the snow after showing their son's resting place to reporters during their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died from a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give 'shidu' parents, those whose only child has died, moral and financial support. Zheng Qing said the couple was 'emotionally ruined'. China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Food dedicated to Fan Guohui and Zheng Qing’s dead son, Fan Lifeng, are placed on the altar as they show reporters his grave during their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died from a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give 'shidu' parents, those whose only child has died, moral and financial support. Zheng Qing said the couple was 'emotionally ruined'. China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sun Huanping, 55, holds her pet dog as she takes a walk near her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 23, 2015. Sun and her husband Li Guoquan's son, Li Chao, was born in 1987 and died in a car accident in 2013. Their dead son's beloved pet dog has become another family member to the couple. The change to the one-child policy is too late and means nothing to them, they said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jiang Weimao, 60, (L) and his wife Zhang Yinxiu, 53, (R), stand with Zhang's parents between them, as they pose with their dead son's picture at their house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. Jiang and Zhang's son, Jiang Tingyi, was born in 1984 and died of diabetes in 2010. They recall the propaganda slogan in the 1980s: 'Only having one child is good, the state will take care of the elderly.' They both worked in the same glass factory and didn't think of having a second baby for fear of losing their job. Zhang had an abortion after falling pregnant a second time. Now retired, they live with Zhang's parents on the outskirts of Zhangjiakou city. Their son's struggles with diabetes left them in heavy debt. Now they live on a pension but it's not enough to cover the family's medical bills. The change in the one-child policy has nothing to do with them and has only deepened their sorrow after the loss of their only child, Zhang said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sun Huanping, 55, shows her dead son's 'honourable single child certification' which bears the slogan, 'For the revolution, have only one child' at her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 23, 2015. Sun's son with her 53-year-old husband Li Guoquan, Li Chao, was born in 1987 and died from a car accident in 2013. Sun terminated another pregnancy and couldn't think of having a second child because of the strict application of the one-child policy. After the loss of their son, Sun has suffered from conditions including depression, high blood pressure and diabetes. They live on Sun's pension and Li's monthly salary; it is not enough to cover their medical bills so they rely on the savings they had put aside for their son’s marriage. The change to the one-child policy is too late and means nothing to them, they said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jiang Weimao, 60, and his wife Zhang Yinxiu, 53, show a picture of their dead son as a baby and his 'honourable single child certification' at their house in in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. Jiang and Zhang's son, Jiang Tingyi, was born in 1984 and died of diabetes in 2010. They recall the propaganda slogan in the 1980s: 'Only having one child is good, the state will take care of the elderly.' They both worked in the same glass factory and didn't think of having a second baby for fear of losing their job. Zhang had an abortion after falling pregnant a second time. Now retired, they live with Zhang's parents on the outskirts of Zhangjiakou city. The son's struggles with diabetes left them in heavy debt. Now they live on a pension but it's not enough to cover the family's medical bills. Zhang said the change of the one-child policy has nothing to do with them and has only deepened their sorrow caused by the loss of their only child. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zheng Qing cries as she shows reporters her son's resting place during their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give 'shidu' parents, those whose only child has died, moral and financial support. Zheng Qing said the couple was 'emotionally ruined'. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cui Wenlan cries as she looks at her dead son's picture during an interview with reporters in the house where her son lived in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. 56-year-old Gao Zhao and his 53-year-old wife Cui Wenlan's son, Gao Zhiguo, was born in 1984 and died in 2014 from illness. Cui Wenlan was devastated when she heard the news last month that China will scrap the one-child policy. That change in policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Cui Wenlan was devastated when she heard the news last month that China was scrapping its one-child policy. She is among more than a million grieving Chinese parents who have lost the only child the government allowed them to have.

Cui's son was 30 when he died after an illness and she had been forced to abort her second baby in 1985. Now she and her husband are adrift in a country where parents traditionally rely on their children to look after them in old age.

"If, back then, we had been allowed to give birth again, I wouldn't be in so much trouble and wouldn't be so lonely," said Cui, 53, from the northern city of Zhangjiakou.

Cui's story underscores the punitive nature of China's family planning policy, beyond the more well-known stories of forced abortions and sterilisations, and highlights the plight of an estimated million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only child.

China, the world's most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people, says the once-child policy has averted 400 million births since 1980, saving scarce food resources and helping to pull families out of poverty.

Cui's husband, Gao Zhao, said the government of Zhangjiakou gives the couple 680 yuan ($106) a month in compensation, an amount that falls far short of what is needed in a country where there is little in the way of welfare or health benefits.

"We are rural people and don't have much education," Gao said. "The state told us what to do and we followed."

Cui said she could not get surgery after being injured in a car accident because she did not have a child to sign the agreement for surgery.

Fan Guohui, 56, has petitioned the government to support "shidu" parents financially and emotionally. His son died from a car accident in 2012. Fan's wife, Zheng Qing, said the couple was "emotionally ruined".

"One-child families are walking a tightrope," Fan said. "Once you lose your child, you lose all hope."

($1 = 6.39 renminbi)

(Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)