WARSAW Dec 19 Export-Import Bank of China
has earmarked $1 billion for further investments in
central and eastern Europe after it spent ahead of schedule the
$500 million it put aside earlier this year, it said on Friday.
The Chinese lender operates in the region via its China CEE
Investment Cooperation Fund, advised by CEE Equity Partners.
The fund planned to spend the earlier $500 million in 2-3
years, mostly in companies from the energy, telecoms,
infrastructure, and specialised industry sectors. It deemed
itself a long-term investor aiming at an 18-20 percent rate of
return.
Now it wants to go beyond these sectors and invest in every
country from its group of 16 central and eastern European
states.
The Export-Import Bank of China established the China-CEE
Fund in partnership with state-backed financial institutions
from eastern and central Europe to capitalise on investment
opportunities in the region.
