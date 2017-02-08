BEIJING Feb 8 Chinacoal, China's second-largest coal producer, plans to divert around 9,300 coal workers, about 10 percent of its workforce, to new jobs, the company's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Part of a plan to reduce mining capacity by 17 million tonnes a year in 2017, ChinaCoal will offer the coal mine employees training and help them look for jobs with other companies, Jiang Chun, spokesman for ChinaCoal said.

"We plan to offer training to the 9,300 workers that will be diverted," said Jiang. "Some of these people will remain within ChinaCoal. We will also help these employees look for jobs with other companies if they opt to leave ChinaCoal."

ChinaCoal's current annual capacity is 277 million tonnes from 44 mines.

ChinaCoal's total workforce will drop to around 95,000 from 100,000 by the end of 2017, he said.

"At some of our loss making mines, many of the coal workers have ended contracts with us and left for new opportunities." Jiang said.

