SHANGHAI, April 25 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
posted its sixth consecutive decline in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by lower investment returns
due to asset depreciation amid market volatility and slower
insurance policy sales.
The world's biggest insurer by market value said its
first-quarter profit fell 29.4 percent to 5.63 billion yuan
($892.62 million). Analysts at China International Capital Corp
had forecast a profit of 7.4 billion yuan.
Profit slumped 82 percent in the fourth quarter, the biggest
fall on record.
China Life and its smaller rivals such as Ping An Insurance
(Group) Co of China and China Pacific
Insurance have been hit by lower
investment returns and asset depreciation. China's stock market
rose nearly 3 percent in the first quarter after
tumbling 22 percent last year.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
