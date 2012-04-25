* China Life Q1 net down 29 pct on asset depreciation
* China Life premium incomes fall 7.5 pct in first quarter
* Analysts say worst may be over for China Life soon
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, April 25 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
posted its sixth consecutive decline in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by lower investment returns
due to asset depreciation amid market volatility and slower
insurance policy sales.
The world's biggest insurer by market value said its
first-quarter profit fell 29.4 percent to 5.63 billion yuan
($892.62 million). Analysts at China International Capital Corp
had forecast a profit of 7.4 billion yuan.
Profit had slumped 82 percent in the fourth quarter, the
biggest fall on record.
China Life and its smaller rivals such as Ping An Insurance
(Group) Co of China and China Pacific
Insurance have been hit by lower
investment returns and asset depreciation. China's stock market
rose nearly 3 percent in the first quarter after
tumbling 22 percent last year.
Insurance firms are also finding it harder to sell
mainstream investment-linked and participating insurance
products due to lacklustre returns, rising competition and
tighter regulations.
China Life's accumulative premium incomes during the first
three months of this year fell 7.5 percent from a year earlier,
as it lost customers to rival institutions such as banks, which
wooed customers with high-yielding wealth management products.
China Life is also losing market share to its smaller, and
more aggressive rival, Ping An, which has been boosting its
banking and asset-management business as part of a strategy to
attract and retain customers. China Life's market share fell to
33 percent last year from 55 percent in 2004.
Shares of China Life, which has a market value of $81
billion, have risen 6.8 percent this year in Hong Kong after a
40 percent slump last year. The benchmark Hang Seng Index
has risen 12 percent.
But analysts said signs are emerging that the worst may be
over.
While the stock has shown signs of stabilising, speculation
is also mounting China may loosen its monetary policies further
later this year to support economic growth, potentially
benefiting insurers by bolstering asset prices and creating
fresh demand for insurance products.
Insurers may also benefit from government incentive
policies. Shanghai may launch a tax-deferrable pension pilot
programme later this year that potentially could generate 10
billion yuan in additional insurance premium incomes annually in
the city, the official Shanghai Securities News reported this
week.
As a result, China Life's insurance premium income is likely
to start growing again in the second half, according to analysts
at CICC.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
