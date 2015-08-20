(Fixes title of industry group executive in paragraph 8 to
deputy secretary-general, from secretary-general)
By Luc Cohen and Dominique Patton
NEW YORK/BEIJING Aug 20 On China's version of
Valentine's Day, big international chocolate makers like Hershey
are not feeling the love.
Hunger for the dark delicacy in the world's second-largest
economy has hit a soft spot as the government cracks down on
bribery gifts and a meltdown in the stock market has made
consumers nervous.
Smaller, local chocolate makers appear to be making slight
gains, but the big multinationals are struggling to match recent
growth rates in a crowded marketplace.
The Chinese market is "a challenging one and we're certainly
finding that out," the chief financial officer of Hershey Co
said on a recent conference call.
Earlier this month, the U.S.-based confectionery giant said
sales of its Shanghai Golden Monkey chocolates would fall to
less than half the $200 million it initially expected this year.
President Xi Jinping's two-year corruption crackdown has
already hurt sales of cars and other luxuries.
On top of that, the country's benchmark Shanghai SE
Composite Index has collapsed 27 percent since mid-June,
rattling consumers' confidence and their willingness to splurge
on sweets.
"People used to buy expensive chocolate as gifts, but now
they no longer do it, so the consumption falls," said Zhao
Yanping, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of
Bakery & Confectionery Industry.
That means that Thursday's Qi Xi Festival, celebrating the
mythological meeting of thwarted lovers, and usually marked by
the exchange of chocolates and other gifts, may be a damp squib.
COCOA MARKET SUFFERS
The shortfall in demand is hurting the global bulk cocoa
market, threatening to leave big processors like Olam
International Ltd and Cargill with idle capacity after
a years-long build up based on booming Asian demand.
Cocoa grinding, a key indicator of demand, fell 12 percent
in Asia in the second quarter to 142,345 tonnes. It sunk to
three-year lows in the fourth quarter of last year.
"If their growth rates are going to drop dramatically or
even flatline, then we're going to have massive overcapacity,"
said Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors in
Florida, a futures brokerage and research firm specializing in
agricultural commodities.
The popularity of chocolate has surged in China over the
last decade as a growing middle and upper-class consume more
western goods day-to-day and as treats on holidays like Qi Xi.
China, home to roughly 20 percent of the world's people,
consumed just 0.2 kilograms (7 ounces) of chocolate per person
in 2014, compared with 2.2 kg (4.85 pounds) in the United
States, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor
International.
That massive deficit gives the confectionery industry
confidence that it has the potential for long-term growth in
China. But the near-term outlook is not as robust.
In total, China is expected to consume 220,700 tonnes of
chocolate this year, or an increase of 6.3 percent on last year.
That is on a par with recent annual growth rates, but there are
concerns that those rates are not sustainable.
TAKING ON TAO
A further problem for international competitors is growing
competition.
Locally-produced 'tao' brands like Amovo or Bouquet are
taking off, with 17 percent of consumers saying they had bought
them.
"These small players are getting more popular online," said
Xu Ruyi, head of research at Mintel China.
Hershey has cited growing competition as one of the reasons
for its lagging sales.
Rival U.S. company Mars Inc, which leads the Chinese market,
declined to comment, and third-place Ferrero SpA of Italy did
not respond to requests for comment.
No. 4 Nestle SA of Switzerland, which sells a wide
array of foods in China, said last week that its confectionery
segment contributed to overall growth in China despite a
"difficult" economic situation.
Revving up sales may not be easy in the short term. Past
growth was built partly on expanding sales to new consumers in
second- and third-tier cities in China, but now those places are
saturated and chocolate makers must convince Chinese consumers
simply to eat more, said Xu at Mintel.
That may be an uphill battle, even for lovers. Zhu Wenqing,
a 23-year-old student in Beijing, said she does not eat as much
chocolate as before: "I don't want to gain too much weight."
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Bill
Rigby)