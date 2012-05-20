BEIJING May 20 Thirty of China's biggest
state-owned businesses have signed contracts worth about 350
billion yuan ($55.3 billion) with the southwestern municipality
Chongqing, Chinese media reported on Sunday, in a sign of
Beijing's determination to bolster confidence in the city
formerly run by ousted leader Bo Xilai.
Since the fall of the once high-flying Chinese official,
media reports and some investors have questioned whether
Chongqing's debt-laden economy is also headed for trouble.
A senior government official led a delegation of state-owned
enterprise heads, including those from Sinopec Group, China
National Petroleum Corp. and China Mobile, to the city
last week, The Economic Observer reported on Sunday.
"The central enterprises should firmly grasp new development
opportunities in Chongqing," the newspaper quoted Wang Yong, the
head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission, as saying. "Central enterprises" are the businesses
directly managed by Beijing.
The companies signed agreements for a total of 72 projects,
the paper reported. The article provided no details on the
individual investments.
Bo's removal as Chongqing's Communist Party boss in March,
amid police suspicions that his wife had murdered an expatriate
British businessman last year, has triggered a party review of
his leadership, including Chongqing's financial affairs.
That, plus fears of a purge of Bo's business allies, have
created concerns over the debt accumulated by the vast
municipality of some 30 million people.
Chongqing, China's biggest municipality, has approached Hong
Kong investors with the aim of selling distressed property
assets and bolstering its finances, Reuters reported earlier
this month.
China Development Bank, a policy bank that lends at
Beijing's behest, signed a memorandum with Chongqing in May to
provide more capital for roads and social housing.
(Reporting by Sabrina Mao and Don Durfee; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)