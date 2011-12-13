BEIJING Chinese police detained 11 Christians in the mountainous Tibet region in October, the first recorded case of persecution against the religion in the area, a U.S. advocacy group said on Tuesday.

The ChinaAid group said the 11 Christians were taken into custody by police in Lhasa, the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region, in the days before and after Oct 1. They were later freed, but it was not clear when.

ChinaAid released what it said was an account by Song Xinkuan, a Christian from China's central Henan province, who was told by police officers on Oct 7 in Lhasa, that he was being criminally detained "on suspicion of <being part of a> cult group."

Reuters could not independently verify the claim in the letter, which was sent by email. When contacted by Reuters, an official from the Tibet government office declined to comment.

Song said his house was ransacked on Oct 5 and a person who identified himself as a police officer told him his "house was an illegal location for gatherings". He was then taken into custody and freed in November.

ChinaAid said the others were also freed, but did not say when.

During Song's interrogation, police officers "emphasised repeatedly that Christianity is not only illegal in Tibet, but also is an alleged cult that undermines ethnic unity and social stability."

Many "underground" or "house" churches have expanded beyond the confines of churches registered and overseen by the ruling Communist Party's religious affairs authorities.

These churches started as Bible study groups that often grew into large congregations, sparking fears in China's ruling Communist Party that they could undermine its grip. But those fears have eased in many areas in recent years, and many such churches are now much bigger than could fit into a normal house.

Estimates of how many Chinese people are Christian vary widely, especially because many of them are members of Protestant or Catholic congregations that shun Communist Party oversight.

Experts say there are 40 million to 60 million Protestants in China, divided between the official and unregistered churches. ChinaAid, which is based in Texas and campaigns against China's restrictions on religion, and other Christians have said there is widespread official harassment of unofficial churches in China.

