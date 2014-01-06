SHANGHAI Jan 6 China has urged carmaker
Chrysler Group LLC, majority-owned by Italy's Fiat SpA,
to correct possible defects in its Jeep Wrangler, after vehicles
imported into the country were found to have an elevated fire
risk, China's quality watchdog said on Monday.
China had banned Jeep Wrangler imports in early 2011 due to
serious fire risks associated with defective gearboxes, but
lifted the restrictions after Chrysler replaced vehicle parts to
address the issue, the General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on
its website.
Recent inspections by the agency, however, found the car
still had relatively high fire risks, the statement said.
Chrysler should "take immediate precautionary measures so as
to be responsible to consumers", the watchdog said. It also
advised Wrangler owners to thoroughly check their vehicles and
avoid driving in extreme conditions.
Chrysler is actively cooperating with the quality watchdog
and is also in active discussion on technical issues, a
China-based company representative said in response to the
agency's statement.
Beijing is taking a harsher stance towards products, both
local and imported, that are deemed substandard amid a spate of
scandals involving everything from tainted milk powder to fake
donkey meat.
Global automakers including Volkswagen AG,
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co recalled a
combined 5.3 million vehicles in China in 2013, a 66 percent
increase from a year earlier, according to the official Xinhua
News Agency.