BEIJING, July 5 China has appointed Ding Xuedong as the new chairman of China Investment Corp (CIC), the government's sovereign wealth fund, ending a months-long search for a new person to head the $500 billion fund.

Ding, a vice secretary general of China's cabinet and a former vice finance minister, holds a doctorate in economics from a Chinese university affiliated with the Finance Ministry.

Ding succeeds Lou Jiwei, who became finance minister in March.

CIC was created in 2007 to earn higher returns from riskier investments such as commodities, private equity, and hedge funds for part of China's $3.4 trillion foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jason Subler)