HONG KONG/BEIJING Feb 15 China's central bank has transferred $50 billion to a Hong Kong-based arm of the nation's sovereign wealth fund, giving it more leeway to make direct investments and boost returns on China's massive foreign exchange holdings.

The arrangement gives China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund more money to invest and should also boost the investment returns of China's $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves, which are mostly placed in low-yielding American and European sovereign debt.

Four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the foreign exchange reserve management department of China's central bank had transferred the $50 billion to the Hong Kong arm of China Investment Corp.

The transfer follows a drawn-out turf war between China's finance ministry and the People's Bank of China as each attempted to gain control of the fund.

The money will be used as registered capital for the unit, CIC International (Hong Kong), which was incorporated in November last year.

The direct shift of money from China's foreign exchange reserve department to CIC Hong Kong skirted legal restrictions on the central bank directly providing loans or capital to outside entities, the sources said.

When CIC was launched in 2007, China's Ministry of Finance issued 1.55 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds to buy $200 billion from China's foreign exchange regulator. That became the initial capital for CIC.

CIC has invested most of that money, with only $14.5 billion in cash positions as of the end of 2010, according to its most recent annual report in July last year.

CIC Chairman Lou Jiwei declined to comment on the capital injection on Monday.

"You should read our annual report," he said on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing. The 2011 report is due in mid-2012.

CIC's mandate is to diversify part of China's foreign currency reserves into riskier overseas assets. It reported an 11.7 percent investment return ratio from its global portfolio in 2010. (Reporting by Victorial Bi and Xie Heng; Writing by Zhou Xin; Editing by Lucy Hornby and Chris Lewis)