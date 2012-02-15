HONG KONG/BEIJING Feb 15 China's central
bank has transferred $50 billion to a Hong Kong-based arm of the
nation's sovereign wealth fund, giving it more leeway to make
direct investments and boost returns on China's massive foreign
exchange holdings.
The arrangement gives China's $410 billion sovereign wealth
fund more money to invest and should also boost the investment
returns of China's $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves,
which are mostly placed in low-yielding American and European
sovereign debt.
Four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters that the foreign exchange reserve management department
of China's central bank had transferred the $50 billion to the
Hong Kong arm of China Investment Corp.
The transfer follows a drawn-out turf war between China's
finance ministry and the People's Bank of China as each
attempted to gain control of the fund.
The money will be used as registered capital for the unit,
CIC International (Hong Kong), which was incorporated in
November last year.
The direct shift of money from China's foreign exchange
reserve department to CIC Hong Kong skirted legal restrictions
on the central bank directly providing loans or capital to
outside entities, the sources said.
When CIC was launched in 2007, China's Ministry of Finance
issued 1.55 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds to buy $200
billion from China's foreign exchange regulator. That became the
initial capital for CIC.
CIC has invested most of that money, with only $14.5 billion
in cash positions as of the end of 2010, according to its most
recent annual report in July last year.
CIC Chairman Lou Jiwei declined to comment on the capital
injection on Monday.
"You should read our annual report," he said on the
sidelines of a forum in Beijing. The 2011 report is due in
mid-2012.
CIC's mandate is to diversify part of China's foreign
currency reserves into riskier overseas assets. It reported an
11.7 percent investment return ratio from its global portfolio
in 2010.
