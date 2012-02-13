BEIJING Feb 13 European government bonds
are not ideal for long-term investors such as China Investment
Corporation (CIC), the head of China's $410 billion sovereign
wealth fund said on Monday.
Instead, CIC will look to infrastructure and real industrial
projects will be attractive, Chairman Lou Jiwei told a meeting.
"For instance, the European bonds, like the government bonds
of Italy and Spain, only central banks with certain
responsibilities can invest, you know, for commercial
investments, it's very difficult to make such investments for
long-term investors like us," Lou said.
"Investment chances may lie in areas like infrastructure and
industrial projects, and these projects can help economic
recovery," he added.
CIC recently bought a minority stake in London water
supplier Thames Water in an early sign that concerted efforts to
drum up foreign investment in Britain's ailing economy may be
paying dividends.