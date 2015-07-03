BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, July 3 China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. (CIC) earned a lower return on its overseas investment last year at 5.47 percent, it said on Friday.
At its annual earnings briefing, CIC said it posted a net profit of $89.1 billion last year, up 2.5 percent from the $86.9 billion earned in 2013. The fund recorded a 9.3 percent return on its overseas investment in 2013.
Founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its huge foreign exchange reserves, CIC invested about 30 percent of its assets - or $200 billion - in overseas markets last year.
At the end of the first quarter, China had $3.73 trillion in reserves.
The fund, which announced its performance on Friday at its annual earnings briefing, is also a dominant owner of China's biggest banks through its unit Central Huijin. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.