* Overseas investment returns fall 41 pct in 2014
* Net profit grew 2.5 pct last year to $89.1 bln
* CIC most heavily invested in stocks in 2014
(Adds comments and investment breakdown)
BEIJING, July 3 China's sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp (CIC) is ready to work with the
new Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to
invest in projects in the region, a senior official said on
Friday.
With a focus on investing in the infrastructure and
high-tech sectors this year, among others, Liu Fangyu, the head
of the public relations and international cooperation department
at CIC, said the fund was ready to support the AIIB where
possible.
The fund posted a 41 percent fall in its overseas investment
returns in 2014 of 5.5 percent, due partly to falling commodity
prices and foreign exchange losses incurred from a stronger U.S.
dollar.
That left CIC's overseas returns at a three-year low in
2014. The fund's net profit growth was also modest last year, up
just 2.5 percent to $89.1 billion.
The fund has never publicly identified an index against
which it benchmarks its performance.
"If they meet our objectives for business and investment
returns, we will definitely work with them," Liu said at CIC's
annual earnings briefing.
The AIIB, which is expected to rival institutions such as
the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, was proposed by
China in 2013 as a way of accelerating economic development in
Asia.
INTENSE COMPETITION
Founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its
foreign exchange reserves, worth $3.73 trillion at the end of
March, at least a quarter of CIC's assets are overseas.
Liu declined to be drawn into the fund's outlook on Europe,
in particular the Greek economic crisis, saying only that CIC
had increased its stock market investments last year after
reducing its holdings of sovereign debt.
Liu, who noted the fund faces intense competition for
investment opportunities, said CIC had set up a new unit CIC
Capital in January that specialises in making overseas direct
investment. She said CIC Capital aims to raise between $50
billion to $100 billion, partly through debt issuance.
In terms of asset allocation, CIC's overseas investment
funds were most heavily invested in stocks last year, the annual
report showed.
Around 44 percent of the funds - worth at least $200 billion
- were invested in stocks, about 15 percent in bonds, and around
26 percent in private equity and direct investment in
commodities, real estate and infrastructure sectors. Only 3.6
percent of funds were held in cash.
Among sectors, it was most heavily invested in financials,
consumer goods and information technology.
The U.S. stock market also accounted for nearly half of
CIC's equity investments at 45.6 percent, while shares in other
advanced economies took up 34 percent.
In terms of bonds, sovereign bonds of advanced economies
comprised about 57 percent of CIC's fixed-income portfolio,
while investment-grade corporate bonds made up 25 percent.
Sovereign debt in emerging economies accounted for only 18
percent.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)