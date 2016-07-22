BRIEF-Pace Development says qtrly net loss was 575.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
BEIJING, July 22 China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) reported a negative 2.96 percent return on its overseas investment last year, domestic media Caixin reported on Friday.
CIC's accumulated annualised investment return fell to 4.58 percent as of the end of 2015, Caixin reported citing CIC's annual report.
CIC was founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its foreign exchange reserves. The fund reported a 5.47 percent return on its overseas investment in 2014. (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Republic of Maldives first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The Country Ceiling is assigned at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings balance the Maldives' advanced economic development, strong GDP growth and high government revenue gener