BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Chinese sovereign fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its entire stake in Singapore-listed water treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd for about S$98 million ($74.4 million) in a block share trade, IFR reported.
It sold 660 million shares or 6.88 percent of the Singapore-listed company after pricing the deal at the bottom of a previously set range between S0.149 and S$0.0153, 8 percent below SIIC's Thursday's closing price when the deal was launched, IFR reported.
On Friday shares of SIIC closed 9.9 percent lower at S$0.146.
The sale came months after CIC reduced its stake in Singapore-listed Noble Group in a $310 million deal in September.
CIC could not be immediately reached for comment.
Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunner for the deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.
($1 = 1.3169 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes)
