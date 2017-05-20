SHANGHAI May 20 China's sovereign wealth fund
has opened a New York office and plans to make more direct
investments in the United States, with its head of the fund
saying foreign investment can help advance U.S. President Donald
Trump's economic agenda.
At an opening ceremony for China Investment Corporation's
(CIC) New York office on Friday, fund president Tu Guangshao was
optimistic China and the United States would expand cooperation
on investment "as the two countries are in mutual need of closer
bilateral ties", according to the Chinese state news agency
Xinhua.
Tu said the opening of CIC offices abroad was a strategic
decision and the fund planned to make more direct investments in
the United States, but he did not give details.
He noted Trump's planned tax reform, deregulation and
infrastructure plans could boost corporate spending, capacity
utilisation and labor productivity.
"As an effective source of funding for these policies,
foreign investment will serve as an important driver for the
U.S. economy," Tu was quoted as saying.
According to Tu, U.S. holdings currently account for
approximately 40 percent of the fund's overseas portfolio.
CIC, headquartered in Beijing, started with initial funding
of $200 billion, and by the end of 2015 its total assets had
surpassed $810 billion, Xinhua reported.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)