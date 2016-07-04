HONG KONG, July 4 China International Capital
Corporation (CICC) is in very preliminary talks with
China Investment Securities about strategic cooperation and
business opportunities, CICC said on Monday in a bourse filing.
The CICC statement followed an earlier Bloomberg report that
China's biggest investment bank and China Investment Securities
were discussing a possible merger.
In its filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, CICC said it
wished to emphasise it had not entered into any binding
agreement with China Investment Securities about a possible
merger and that the talks may, or may not, proceed.
CICC will continue to actively explore cooperation
opportunities and engage in discussions with suitable
enterprises in the industry, the bank said in the filing.
CICC was ranked second behind Morgan Stanley for
China-related mergers and acquisitions (M&A) last year with an
11 percent market share, Thomson Reuters data shows.
So far this year, CICC is leading the rankings for
China-involved M&A deals, partly due to the fact some foreign
investment banks have scaled back operations in mainland China.
(Reporting by Meg Shen; editing by David Clarke)