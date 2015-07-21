HONG KONG, July 21 China International Capital Corp (CICC), the country's top domestic investment bank, has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could be worth up to $1 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said.

The filing sets the ball rolling for a flotation expected to take place as early as September, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

A Beijing-based spokeswoman for CICC declined to comment.

CICC itself and ABC International are leading the offering. The company has as its majority shareholder Central Huijin Investment Ltd, a unit of China's $747 billion sovereign wealth fund. Other shareholders include Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Ltd and private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and KKR & Co. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Holmes)