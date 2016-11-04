HONG KONG Nov 4 China International Capital
Corp (CICC) and China Investment Securities are in
advanced talks about the merger of the two companies, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, CICC halted its shares from trading
saying that move was pending an announcement of "a very
substantial acquisition", without elaborating.
Chinese newspaper 21st Century Business Herald reported late
on Thursday the merger between CICC and China Investment
Securities has been approved by "senior leadership".
Shenzhen-based China Investment Securities is 100 percent
owned by Central Huijin Investment Ltd, a unit of China's
sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC),
according to the brokerage's website.
Founded in 1995, CICC was part-owned by Morgan Stanley
till the Wall Street bank sold its 34.3 percent stake in
2010 to a consortium that included KKR & Co and TPG
Capital. Central Huijin owns about 28.45 percent of
CICC.
CICC declined to comment further than what it said in the
stock exchange announcement, while China Investment Securities
could not be reached immediately for a comment. The sources
declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)