UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE May 5 China's only listed bad debt management firm Cinda Asset Management is offering bonds worth at least $500 million, its first U.S.-dollar denominated debt, two fund managers who attended a company presentation said on Monday.
The offer is expected to bolster Cinda's asset base in anticipation of a spurt in bad loans as China's economy slows. The company is meeting investors in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York this week to raise the funds.
Cinda officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and; Lianting Tu in SINGAPORE; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million