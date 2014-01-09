SHANGHAI Jan 9 The China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC) will permit insurance companies to invest
premiums earned from older policies in blue-chip stocks in a
trial programme, the official Shanghai Securities News reported
on Thursday.
As initial public offerings (IPOs) resume in China after a
year-long freeze, the regulatory move could allow 360 billion
yuan ($59.5 billion) to flow from insurance funds into local
stock markets, the newspaper estimated, as Chinese stock indexes
continue to struggle.
Citing a statement that appeared on the regulator's website
on Wednesday, the paper said that under the trial programme,
premiums from insurance policies sold before 1999 can be
reinvested in shares in large, stable listed companies. Insurers
must meet certain conditions and use separate accounts to
participate for the programme.
The move followed a similar announcement by the CIRC saying
pension funds would be allowed to invest in the
small-capitalization ChiNext market, hosted on the
Shenzhen exchange. That announcement sparked a 3.3 percent rally
on the Nasdaq-style board on the same day.
But regulators have had a more difficult time convincing
Chinese investors to put money into blue-chip tickers in recent
years, as investors have preferred shorter plays on more
volatile shares in small companies.
This has frustrated Beijing, which wants more money to flow
into key companies, in particular banks, and also wants to
convince retail stock investors to bet on long-term growth
instead of short-term returns.
($1 = 6.0512 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)