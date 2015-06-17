By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, June 17
BEIJING, June 17 Cisco plans to invest
more than $10 billion in China along with local business
partners over the next several years, the U.S. network equipment
maker said on Wednesday, as it seeks to shore up its position
against strong domestic rivals.
Cisco, the world's biggest maker of switching equipment and
routers that run the Internet, announced the investment plans
following high-level meetings between top executives and Chinese
Vice Premier Wang Yang and other government agency leaders.
A statement issued by the Silicon Valley company provided
the broad outlines of how it planned to invest but did not
detail any specific spending or timelines for doing so.
It said in a statement it had signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) with China's state planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission, to expand investment.
This will be used to fund innovation, equity investment,
research and development and job creation, Cisco said.
It also signed an MoU with the Association of Universities
(Colleges) of Applied Science (AUAS) to advance technical
training of information and communications engineers.
The company said it will invest in a four-year network
engineer training programme with 100 universities and colleges
of applied science recommended by AUAS.
Cisco is looking to capitalise on initiatives promoted by
the Chinese government including "China Manufacturing 2025",
"Internet+" and its strategy to deliver more services as
cloud-based Internet services.
The move comes as pressure has grown on foreign technology
firms in the world's biggest Internet market as Beijing has
moved to promote domestic technology suppliers it says are
needed to protect state secrets and data.
Earlier this year, a Reuters analysis found Cisco was among
U.S. technology firms which had been dropped from state
procurement lists in recent years.
Cisco and arch-rival Huawei Technologies of China
have been battling each other for a decade. Political
controversies over ties to their respective governments have
raised questions about their futures on each other's lucrative
home turf.
In 2013, John Chambers, Cisco's long-serving chairman and
chief executive, acknowledged that security controversies had
stymied the company's moves to expand in China.
Chambers took part in the recent meetings with Chinese
government officials along with CEO-Designate Chuck Robbins, who
is scheduled to take over as chief executive in July. Chambers
will remain as executive chairman of the company.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt, editing by
David Evans)