By Matthew Miller
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 14 U.S. technology companies
including Cisco Systems Inc and IBM Corp are
facing unprecedented difficulties selling their goods and
services in China, as fallout from the U.S. spying scandal
starts to take a toll.
Cisco said on Wednesday that its revenue would drop 10
percent this quarter, and continue to contract until the middle
of 2014, in part due to a backlash in China against revelations
about U.S. government surveillance programmes worldwide.
"The U.S. government isn't doing any favours for Cisco,"
said Evercore Partners analyst Mark McKechnie, after the
company's shares fell 10 percent in late trade.
In June, former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden revealed the spy agency had hacked network backbones
around the world to gain access to sensitive information.
The leaks provoked a storm in the Chinese media and added
urgency to Beijing's efforts to use its market power to create
indigenous software and hardware capabilities, analysts and
businessmen say.
"This is all about China using its own technology, and China
building leading technology companies," said James McGregor,
chairman for Greater China at consultancy APCO Worldwide.
In a call with analysts, Cisco Chairman John Chambers said
Cisco "and our peers" were facing "challenging political
dynamics" in China.
One of those peers, IBM, reported in October a 22 percent
drop in China revenue, leading to a decline of 4 percent in
third-quarter profit for the world's biggest technology services
company.
IBM Chief Financial Officer Mark Loughridge attributed the
company's problems to the "process surrounding China's
development of a broad-based economic reform plan", which caused
state-owned enterprises and governments to delay purchasing.
The company subsequently reassigned the head of its growth
markets unit. IBM declined to comment for this story.
FOREIGN COMPANIES MISTRUSTED
Beijing has long mistrusted foreign technology companies,
China executives said, and the Snowden revelations have
exacerbated those concerns.
Although Beijing has not prohibited state firms from
purchasing Western-made technology services and equipment, the
government has sent a clear message to chose Chinese-made
equipment first, China-based executives say.
"While a formal document hasn't been issued, in the future
we will try to buy IT equipment from domestic brands, such as
Lenovo," said a person familiar with technology
purchases at one of China's four big state-owned banks.
"The government's signal is pretty clear - they want to rely
less on U.S. products, such as IOE (IBM, Oracle and
EMC Corp," said a former China-based telecommunications
executive.
Beijing is especially focused on security for government,
energy, transport, and finance networks.
In August, the National Development and Reform Commission,
China's top economic planning body, published a statement
setting cyber-security standards for financial institutions,
cloud computing and big data, information system secrecy
management and industrial controls.
Four domestic software and hardware makers, including China
National Software & Service Co., announced this
month they have received a "top-tier" rating from the Ministry
of Industry and Information Technology.
China National Software's share price has gained nearly 250
percent since Snowden first revealed the existence of the NSA's
clandestine data mining programme in June.
LONGSTANDING RIVALRY
"We hope and demand that relevant foreign companies respect
China's laws," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said
on Thursday, when asked about Cisco's woes.
"At the same time, as the Chinese government we of course
have an obligation, a responsibility, to protect the country's
security."
Cisco's problems in China have been particularly severe due
to the San Jose, California-based company's longstanding rivalry
with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which has faced stiff
political opposition to selling equipment and buying companies
in the U.S. telecom market.
In October 2012, Mike Rogers and Dutch Ruppersberger, the
chairman and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee,
urged U.S. companies to stop doing business with Huawei, the
world's second-biggest telecom equipment maker, and a second
Chinese vendor, ZTE Corp , citing security
concerns.
Snowden's revelations have reverberated in other big
emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico and India.
Chief Financial Officer Frank Calderoni said China was where
Cisco was most affected by a political backlash, but noted that
it was difficult to quantify how much of its revenue shortfall
was due to politics versus macroeconomic trends.
"Between economic and political issues that are occurring in
emerging markets we had a significant impact," Calderoni told
Reuters in an interview.
China-based executives say that the impact of China's
localisation drive was expected to be uneven in the months and
years ahead.
For telecommunications equipment, for example, domestic
carriers will look to buy products from Huawei and ZTE over
Sweden's Ericsson or Cisco, the former telecoms
executive said.
Huawei, too, is making rapid progress in its server
business, with shipments jumping 258 percent in the second
quarter. IBM saw its market share shrink to 13 percent, from 18
percent, during the same period, according to Jefferies LLC.
Huawei now is the second-biggest server vendor in China's
double-digit growing market, behind Dell Inc, which retains a
market share of 23 percent but is growing at a rate beneath the
market's 15.4 percent pace.
For other hi-tech products, including chips and database
solutions, China will need more time before its products will be
competitive.
"Everyone is feeling the heat from the NSA revelations,"
said a former employee at a major multinational technology firm.
The important point, however, was that companies like IBM don't
have competitors for their high-end equipment, the expert added.
"If they don't buy from IBM they can't buy from anyone else."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York, Michael
Martina in Beijing, Jeremy Wagstaff and Lee Chyen Yee in
Singapore and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)