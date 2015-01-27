Australia shares slide as banks turn lower; NZ edges down
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
Jan 27 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 3.9 percent y/y at 40.7 billion yuan ($6.52 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BtSYWo
($1 = 6.2430 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: