HONG KONG May 27 In the first case of a Chinese
bank investing in a Taiwanese peer, China Citic Bank Corp
said it will own 3.8 percent of CTBC Financial Holding
Company Ltd after buying shares worth 2.35 billion
yuan ($379.28 million) in a private placement.
Citic Bank will also sell a bank unit to CTBC.
The share exchange will boost the companies' competitiveness in
mainland China and Taiwan, the bank said on Tuesday evening in a
statement.
The Chinese bank said it will acquire 602.7 million shares
of CTBC for T$21.72 each.
CTBC Financial, formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co
Ltd, told a press briefing in Taipei on Tuesday it will buy 100
percent of China CITIC Bank International Ltd for T$11.67
billion ($381.41 million).
($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)