BEIJING Dec 10 China CITIC Bank Corp
has agreed to provide 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion)
worth of loans to help property developer Kaisa Group Holdings
Ltd restructure its debt, financial magazine Caixin
reported on Thursday.
Kaisa struck the agreement with the Shenzhen branch of
state-backed China CITIC Bank along with some trust companies,
Caixin said without identifying the latter.
China CITIC Bank declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters. Kasia could not be reached for comment.
Kaisa will use two tranches of 10 billion yuan for debt owed
for projects inside and outside Shenzhen, and 10 billion yuan to
continue unfinished projects, Caixin reported without stating
where it obtained the information.
Kaisa has onshore debt of 48 billion yuan, accounting for 74
percent of total borrowing, Caixin said. After restructuring,
China CITIC bank will be Kaisa's biggest creditor, Caixin said.
The loan arrangement is supported by Shenzhen city officials
and onshore creditors, Caixin reported.
Kaisa, which became China's first property developer to
default on offshore debt payments, announced a proposal to
restructure its offshore debt last month.
($1 = 6.4377 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)