(Adds background, more details)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 5 Major Chinese brokerage CITIC
Securities Co Ltd moved on Friday to tighten margin
trading rules for the second time in less than a month, offering
fresh signs that a government-directed campaign to reduce
leverage in China's red-hot stock market is accelerating.
The move, which CITIC said is aimed at preventing risk of
clients holding excessive margin positions in a single stock,
followed a raft of tightening measures announced by its industry
peers.
Fresh moves to tighten margin financing requirements are
being closely watched because investors have borrowed over 2
trillion yuan ($322.21 billion) from brokerages to dive into one
of China's biggest stock market bull runs.
CITIC Securities, the biggest in the country by assets in
2013, said it would adjust the ceiling that caps a client's
holding in a single stock relative to the client's total assets
in the trading account, in order to prevent risk concentration.
The new rules would take effect on July 1.
On Thursday, small-sized brokerage Golden Sun Securities
suspended margin financing for purchases of shares listed on
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext, triggering panic
selling in early afternoon trading, though the market recovered
the losses later.
Other brokerages, including Guosen Securities Co
, Southwest Securities Co and Changjiang
Securities Co, also tightened margin financing rules
over the past week.
($1 = 6.2071 Chinese yuan)
