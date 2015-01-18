SHANGHAI Jan 19 Top Chinese brokerage CITIC
Securities Co Ltd admitted it had violated rules in
its margin trading business and pledged to correct its mistakes
after regulators clamped down to help cool the red-hot stock
market.
China's biggest brokerage by market capitalisation announced
several reforms after the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) last week barred it and two other major brokerages from
opening new margin trading accounts for three months, following
investigations into high-risk margin trading.
CITIC said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late
on Sunday it would no longer allow margin trading contracts to
extend beyond the maximum six months.
It would also raise the threshold for clients to open margin
trading accounts from the minimum requirement of 300,000 yuan
($48,387) to 500,000 yuan of their cash and value of stock
holdings in a single stock trading account.
It also pledged to clear all overdue contracts within the
regulatory time limit, without disclosing the limit.
The CSRC said on Friday it had sent inspectors to check
margin trading businesses at 45 brokerages last month. The move
came after China's blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 44
percent in the last quarter on expectations of monetary policy
easing to lift a slowing economy.
The sizzling market has caused a jump in high-risk margin
trading. In the Shanghai Stock Exchange alone, the outstanding
value of borrowings for margin trading has reached 767 billion
yuan, more than double end-July's 284 billion yuan, exchange
data shows.
($1 = 6.2066 Yuan)
