BEIJING, June 24 China's CITIC Ltd.,
the state-owned conglomerate, said on Wednesday that its
banking, securities, trust and construction divisions will
jointly invest more than 700 billion yuan ($112.79 billion) to
support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
The investments will involve about 300 projects extending
from Singapore to Turkmenistan.
Under its so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China
aims to create a modern trade route known as the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.
Projects under the plan include a network of railways,
highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet networks,
maritime and other infrastructure links across central, west and
south Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman, increasing
China's connections to Europe and Africa.
China's President Xi Jinping said in March that he hoped
China's annual trade with the countries involved in the "One
Belt, One Road" initiative would surpass $2.5 trillion in a
decade.
China CITIC Bank Corp , with more than
four trillion yuan in assets, will provide more than 400 billion
yuan in financing to more than 200 projects in areas such as
infrastructure, energy, agriculture and culture through its
local branches, the bank said.
The bank will also establish and manage a "One Belt, One
Road" fund, with 20 billion yuan in its first phase, to
participate in mergers and acquisitions, public-private
partnerships and financing Chinese companies to expand overseas.
CITIC Bank expects to increase the fund to 100 billion yuan
within five years to finance projects in the region, CITIC Bank
Vice Governor Sun Deshun told reporters at a press conference.
CITIC's other subsidiaries, including CITIC Securities Co
, CITIC Trust Co, CITIC Construction Co,
CITIC Heavy Industries Co, and CITIC Resources
Holdings Ltd, will invest nearly 300 billion yuan in
about 100 projects in more than 10 countries along the "One
Belt, One Road" route, which also includes Laos, Mongolia, and
Kazakhstan.
CITIC subsidiaries will provide 110 billion yuan in equity
financing and debt financing to more than 30 companies with
businesses related to China's global initiative.
CITIC Group earned 50.8 billion yuan in revenues overseas
last year, accounting for 15 percent of the group's total
revenues.
($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi)
