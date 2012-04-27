HONG KONG, April 27 CITIC Securities Co , China's biggest listed brokerage, reported a 36 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower treading commissions as market volatility kept many investors on the sidelines.

CITIC Securities said in an exchange filing on Friday that its net profit during the January-March quarter fell to 864.41 million yuan ($137 million) from 1.36 billion yuan a year earlier.

In order to diversify its operations, CITIC Securities has been expanding into the private equity business and has been in talks to buy Credit Agricole's CLSA brand. (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)