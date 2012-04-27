HONG KONG, April 27 CITIC Securities Co
, China's biggest listed brokerage, reported
a 36 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower treading
commissions as market volatility kept many investors on the
sidelines.
CITIC Securities said in an exchange filing on Friday that
its net profit during the January-March quarter fell to 864.41
million yuan ($137 million) from 1.36 billion yuan a year
earlier.
In order to diversify its operations, CITIC Securities has
been expanding into the private equity business and has been in
talks to buy Credit Agricole's CLSA brand.
