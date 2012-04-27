* Q1 net falls 36 pct due to stock market weakness
* CITIC steps up international expansion, PE business
* Most of its rival brokerages report profit decline
April 27 CITIC Securities Co
, China's biggest listed brokerage, reported
a 36 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower trading
commissions as market volatility kept many investors on the
sidelines.
CITIC Securities said in an exchange filing on Friday that
its net profit during the January-March quarter fell to 864.41
million yuan ($137 million) from 1.36 billion yuan a year
earlier, in line with its monthly earnings reports for the
period. Chinese brokerages report earnings on a monthly basis.
In order to diversify its operations, CITIC Securities has
been expanding into the private equity business and has been in
talks to buy Credit Agricole's CLSA brand.
Most of its rivals including GF Securities Co,
Hong Yuan Securities Co and Changjiang Securities Co
have all reported a drop in first-quarter earnings.
With the domestic stock market struggling to stay on its
feet and the pipeline for major initial public offerings
shrinking, CITIC Securities has been stepping up efforts toward
international expansion and business diversification.
In March, CITIC Securities said that it was in talks to buy
all of Credit Agricole's CLSA brand, revising a
previous plan to buy one fifth of the French brokerage.
CITIC Securities has also been expanding its private equity
business, hoping to generate more fee income from asset
management. Its unit CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co
currently manages a total of more than 30 billion yuan in four
funds.
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong and Samuel Shen in
Shanghai; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)