Aug 30 China's largest brokerage CITIC
Securities Co Ltd said on Sunday that several senior managers
had been asked to assist with a public security investigation
and that the company was actively cooperating with the request.
It disclosed no details about the subject of the
investigation.
The official Xinhua news agency said last week that police
were investigating eight employees at CITIC Securities Co Ltd
for suspected illegal securities trading.
At the time, CITIC Securities said it had not been informed
of an inquiry into staff, and that the business was operating
normally.
