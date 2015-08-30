(Adds context)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING Aug 30 China's largest brokerage CITIC
Securities Co Ltd said on Sunday that several senior managers
had been asked to assist with a public security investigation
and that the company was actively cooperating with the request.
It disclosed no details about the subject of the
investigation. It follows a report from the official Xinhua news
agency last week that police were investigating eight CITIC
employees for suspected illegal securities trading.
At the time, CITIC Securities said it had not been informed
of an inquiry into staff, and that the business was operating
normally.
Beijing is trying to rejuvenate its stock markets, which
have plunged 38 percent since mid-June, on concerns over the
slowing economy and an unexpected devaluation of the yuan in
mid-August.
Among a number of interventions by the government to calm
investors, it has cracked down on alleged malicious short
selling and other trading strategies seen as hampering a
recovery.
Last month the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
said it would investigate suspected market manipulation and four
other Chinese brokerages have said they were being investigated
for failure to properly identify clients.
In its statement, CITIC said that "the stable and healthy
development of the securities market is not only related to the
country's financial security and economic stability but is also
the basis for survival and development of securities firms".
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Jenny Su in Beijing; Editing
by Mark Heinrich and William Hardy)