BEIJING Nov 26 CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage, has been put under investigation by regulators, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday.

CITIC Securities said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had launched the probe to investigate alleged violations of China's securities supervision and management regulations.

It said it would fully cooperate with the investigation, and operations were currently proceeding normally.

The Securities Association of China (SAC) said on Wednesday the firm had overstated the value of some of its financial derivatives by more than 1 trillion yuan in its monthly reports from April to September.

SAC said the inaccuracies were in the firm's statistical reports on over-the-counter equity swap deals, some of which were carried out during the summer's stock market rout.

In late August, four senior executives at CITIC Securities confessed to insider dealing during an investigation into the market crash, state media reported.

This week, Xinhua reported that anti-corruption probes had also been launched into two of China's largest brokerages, Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities . (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Mark Potter)