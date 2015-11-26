BEIJING Nov 26 CITIC Securities Co,
China's biggest brokerage, has been put under investigation by
regulators, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange
on Thursday.
CITIC Securities said the China Securities Regulatory
Commission had launched the probe to investigate alleged
violations of China's securities supervision and management
regulations.
It said it would fully cooperate with the investigation, and
operations were currently proceeding normally.
The Securities Association of China (SAC) said on Wednesday
the firm had overstated the value of some of its financial
derivatives by more than 1 trillion yuan in its monthly reports
from April to September.
SAC said the inaccuracies were in the firm's statistical
reports on over-the-counter equity swap deals, some of which
were carried out during the summer's stock market rout.
In late August, four senior executives at CITIC Securities
confessed to insider dealing during an investigation into the
market crash, state media reported.
This week, Xinhua reported that anti-corruption probes had
also been launched into two of China's largest brokerages,
Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities
.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Mark Potter)