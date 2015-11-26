(Adds Guosen Securities in paras 1-3)
BEIJING Nov 26 CITIC Securities,
China's biggest brokerage, and smaller rival Guosen Securities
are under investigation by regulators as the
government looks to clean up the financial sector.
CITIC and Guosen said the China Securities
Regulatory Commission had launched an investigation into alleged
violations of securities supervision and management regulations.
The brokerages said in separate filings on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchange on Thursday that they would cooperate
fully with the investigations, and that there was no impact on
their current operations.
The Securities Association of China (SAC) said on Wednesday
CITIC Securities had overstated the value of some of its
financial derivatives by more than 1 trillion yuan ($156.51
billion) in its monthly reports from April to September.
SAC said the inaccuracies were in the brokerage's
statistical reports on over-the-counter equity swap deals, some
of which were carried out during the summer's stock market rout.
In late August, four senior executives at CITIC Securities
confessed to insider dealing during an investigation into the
market crash, state media reported.
This week, Xinhua reported that anti-corruption probes had
also been launched into Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
and Haitong Securities Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by David Stanway, Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen;
editing by Jason Neely)