SHANGHAI, March 30 CITIC Heavy Industries Co, China's fourth-biggest maker of heavy machinery, obtained regulatory approval on Friday for its 4.1 billion yuan ($650 million) initial public offering after slashing the fundraising target by a third amid stock market sluggishness.

CITIC Heavy, controlled by state conglomerate CITIC Ltd, received the IPO green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), according to a statement on the regulator's website.

The company, which competes with bigger rivals including China First Heavy Industries and Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Co, aims to sell up to 685 million shares, or 25 percent of its equity.

CITIC Heavy had planned to raise 6 billion yuan through the IPO but decided to slash its fundraising target by 31 percent after taking into account current market conditions, bankers familiar with the deal told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China's stock market slumped 22 percent in 2011 and remains volatile this year amid signs of economic slowdown, forcing a slew of Chinese companies, including China Communication Co Ltd and Sinohydro Group, to either trim or delay their IPOs.

CITIC Heavy, whose clients include global mining giants Vale and BHP Billiton as well as Chinese energy firms such as China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund expansion.

The company, based in China's central Henan province, has a market share of 3.97 percent share in a fragmented market with nearly 5,000 players.

CITIC Heavy's profit rose 27 percent from a year earlier to 828 million yuan in 2011, as the company benefited from government support towards infrastructure investment and technology upgrades.

The company warned in its draft prospectus, however, that the economic slowdown and possible government curbs on investment could hurt growth.

CITIC Heavy has appointed Zhong De Securities Co, a Chinese joint venture of Deutsche Bank and CITIC Securities , China's biggest listed brokerage, as lead underwriters for the IPO. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by David Holmes)