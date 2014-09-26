BEIJING, Sept 26 China will more strictly police
the expansion of cities to stop the spread of highly developed
but sparsely populated cities or districts known as ghost towns,
the state-backed Beijing News reported on Friday.
Dong Zuoji, head of the Ministry of Land and Resources
planning bureau, said new guidance issued by the ministry on
Thursday would allow for strict controls on new urban
development.
Unless a city's population is too dense or expansion is
deemed necessary to cope with natural disasters, new urban
districts will not be permitted, he said.
Population density, the efficiency of land use and the
impact on natural resources and the environment would determine
the planning of new urban districts, he said.
Dong vowed the ministry would "strictly" regulate new urban
areas.
There is no data on how many ghost towns exist but several
have received media and public attention, particularly Erdos in
Inner Mongolia, where a highly developed district became known
for its deserted streets and empty flats.
Hurt by unsteady exports, a housing downturn and cooling
investment growth, the world's second-largest economy has
wobbled this year, raising doubts about whether it can grow by
about 7.5 percent in 2014 as targeted by Beijing, or whether it
may be at risk of a sharper slowdown.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)