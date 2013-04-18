By David Stanway
| BEIJING, April 18
BEIJING, April 18 The crisis facing the European
carbon market will not deter China from plans to establish its
own emissions trading platform or its other climate pledges, the
senior official responsible for climate change said on Thursday.
Xie Zhenhua, vice-director of the National Development and
Reform Commission in charge of climate policies, said efforts to
cut greenhouse gas emissions were a "domestic requirement". They
were, he said, designed to address longstanding inefficiency and
environmental problems, and did not depend on other nations, or
on the state of the economy.
"China has pledged these targets to the international
community to deal with climate change and they will not change,"
he said at an event in Beijing. "Even if other countries say
they will do nothing, we will keep to our strategy. No matter
what happens to our economy, we cannot make any change."
The global financial crisis has saddled Europe's Emissions
Trading Scheme (ETS) with a crushing oversupply of carbon
credits and record low prices, but the EU parliament this week
rejected proposals to bail the market out.
The ETS allows enterprises to meet their carbon reduction
targets by purchasing carbon credits from the market, enabling
them to keep emitting greenhouse gases. Many credits have been
generated by low-carbon projects in China as part of a United
Nations scheme known as the Clean Development Mechanism.
China is planning a similar domestic scheme in which
carbon-intensive enterprises and industries can meet their own
targets by acquiring the emission quotas allocated to other
firms.
Xie said China ultimately sought to link its carbon trading
platforms with those elsewhere, but was focused now on domestic
needs.
"In the future we will establish a link, but in the next few
years we first need to establish a carbon market according to
Chinese conditions and the conditions of developing countries,"
he said.
LEARNING FROM EUROPE
He said China would learn from mistakes made in Europe,
especially when it comes to prices, with Shanghai set to include
a mechanism by which carbon credits can be taken off the market
when supplies are too high and prices too low.
Carbon prices on Europe's ETS were trading at an
all-time low of 2.46 euros ($3.21) per tonne on Tuesday, down
from 18 euros just two years ago. Xie said the problem was that
the mandatory emission cuts in Europe had been set too low.
"Why have the prices gone from such a high to such a low?
Because of the rate of emissions cuts," he said. "If it was
higher, and if there were more pressures, the market would be
much more active. It is probably related to the initial design
of the exchange and the way emissions targets were allocated."
China is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases on an
aggregate basis, but levels are low in per capita terms.
Xie said China's pilot carbon market scheme was on track,
with trading to begin in the southeastern city of Shenzhen in
June and later in the business hub of Shanghai before year-end.
But he said China would find it increasingly difficult to
meet its 2020 climate change pledges. Problems, he said, would
"get harder and harder and the costs will be higher and higher".
China has pledged to reduce 2011 levels of carbon intensity
-- the amount of climate-warming carbon dioxide produced per
unit of GDP growth -- by 40-45 percent by 2020.
It has also vowed to increase the share of non-fossil fuel
energy to 15 percent of its total energy mix by the same period
and close vast swathes of inefficient industrial capacity.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
